U.S. Consulate in Toronto target of planned protest over Trump travel ban

A large protest is planned at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto Monday morning over an executive order by President Donald Trump to temporarily ban travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries on entering the United States.

Barriers were erected by Toronto police around the consulate in anticipation of the rally to begin at 8 a.m.

The U.S. Consulate said it has cancelled Visa and American citizen services on Monday.

The embassy also warned its citizens to avoid the area even though they said police will be monitoring the event.

“Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence,” a statement on the U.S. embassy website said.

“You should avoid areas of demonstrations, and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations.”

The U.S. travel ban has incited outrage from political leaders and citizens from around the globe over the weekend.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s senior aides and government officials worked the phones all weekend, looking for word from their U.S. counterparts that the ban didn’t affect Canadians.

Federal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said Sunday that the White House has provided assurances that Canadians with dual citizenship and permanent residents with a valid residency card and a passport from their home country will not be turned back at the American border.

A similar demonstration against the travel ban is planned outside the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa Monday afternoon.

-With a file from The Canadian Press