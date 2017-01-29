Centre
January 29, 2017 4:15 pm

New outdoor rinks unveiled at Norwood Community Centre

sheldon-web By Reporter  Global News

Two new rinks are ready to skate on at Norwood Community Centre.

Mike Arsenault/Global News
WINNIPEG — The Norwood Community Centre is celebrating the grand opening of two newly renovated outdoor hockey rinks.

Both rinks were filled with kids of all ages Sunday playing shinny, and enjoying an open skate to celebrate the long-awaited renovation.

“We’re really as a community trying to brings kids, youth and seniors back to the Community Centre,” Vice President of Norwood Community Centre, Terri Moffatt said.

All three levels of government came together to build the new rinks. Moffatt said it’s a much needed upgrade for Norwood.

“The other ones were falling apart, they weren’t really safe anymore.”

Five and six-year-old’s playing in the Shooting Stars hockey game Sunday.

Mike Arsenault/Global News

Since opening the ice to children this month, Moffatt said the rinks have been a very busy place.

“Every night of the week we have kids practicing, we have open ice for free skate, we have shinny games. It’s been pretty packed.”

Moffatt said the goal is to bring kids outside, and enjoy sports without any stress.

Global News

