New outdoor rinks unveiled at Norwood Community Centre

WINNIPEG — The Norwood Community Centre is celebrating the grand opening of two newly renovated outdoor hockey rinks.

Both rinks were filled with kids of all ages Sunday playing shinny, and enjoying an open skate to celebrate the long-awaited renovation.

“We’re really as a community trying to brings kids, youth and seniors back to the Community Centre,” Vice President of Norwood Community Centre, Terri Moffatt said.

RELATED: Winnipeg family builds epic backyard ice rink in North Kildonan

All three levels of government came together to build the new rinks. Moffatt said it’s a much needed upgrade for Norwood.

“The other ones were falling apart, they weren’t really safe anymore.”

Since opening the ice to children this month, Moffatt said the rinks have been a very busy place.

“Every night of the week we have kids practicing, we have open ice for free skate, we have shinny games. It’s been pretty packed.”

Moffatt said the goal is to bring kids outside, and enjoy sports without any stress.