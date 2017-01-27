Quebecer slams Justin Trudeau on Facebook for French-only town hall responses

George Doxas is a recording engineer and leader of a jazz band. His job keeps him very busy working at a sound board, editing and fine tuning some great jazz. And while he’s got a deftly tuned ear for music, the West Island resident doesn’t like what he’s been hearing from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I’m disappointed,” he said.

Doxas is upset about the way the prime minister answered a question from an anglophone Quebecer at a town hall meeting on Jan. 17 in Sherbrooke.

Trudeau refused to respond in English, even though he was asked the question in English.

“I think he owes an apology to this woman, I really do,” Doxas said.

Doxas says Trudeau’s decision to answer in French only lacked respect and wisdom.

The former music teacher posted his frustrations on Facebook in a video message addressed directly to the prime minister.

“You showed a total lack of empathy, of understanding and of wisdom,” he said.

Doxas is calling on Trudeau to apologize not only to the woman – but also to the country.

“I would like it raise awareness in our politicians,” he said.

Doxas says, given the prime minister’s love for the two official languages, he thinks Trudeau should address Canadians in the language of their choice — not his.

“All of us anglophones in Quebec speak French – well, the majority of us speak French – and we don’t have to be told that Quebec is a French province. We love the fact that it is a French province,” he said in his message.

The two-minute and 24-second message has been seen more than 15,000 times, including by the Quebec Community Groups Network.

Its director general is requesting a meeting with the prime minister about his town hall meeting.

“I think English speaking Quebecers generally are worried about the message that incident gave to Quebecers and to Canadians,” Sylvia Martin-Laforge said.