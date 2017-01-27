Jerry Seinfeld criticized over ‘Black Lives Matter’ tweet

Jerry Seinfeld is feeling the wrath of the Twitterverse after what was meant to be a funny tweet instead riled up people who felt the Seinfeld star was disrespecting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Seinfeld sparked the furor when he issued a tweet promoting a new episode of his web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee featuring stand-up comic and Daily Show commentator Lewis Black, writing “Black’s life matters.”

Seinfeld’s tweet didn’t go over all that well with a number of Twitter users, who gleefully offered their comments on what they perceived to be his tone-deaf attempt at a joke.

Seinfeld’s rep declined to comment on the matter when ET Canada reached out on Friday.

It’s not the first time Seinfeld’s been called out on his lack of sensitivity when it comes to diversity in comedy. Back in 2015, during a BuzzFeed Brews segment, the comedian laughed off the suggestion that Seinfeld was a “white” take on multi-cultural New York City and that this has transferred over to his docu-comedy Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee.

“People think it’s the census or something,” he said. “This has gotta represent the actual pie chart of America? Who cares? Funny is the world that I live in. You’re funny, I’m interested. You’re not funny, I’m not interested. I have no interest in gender or race or anything like that.” Watch below.