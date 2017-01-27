Man charged with threatening to cause death to a Saskatoon cab driver

Threats to cause death is one of the charges a man is facing after a Saskatoon cab driver said he was threatened with a knife.

The taxi driver told Saskatoon police that the man pulled the knife on him in the 700-block of Central Avenue early Friday morning.

He told officers that the man threatened him then fled on foot.

Patrol officers located the man with the help of the air support unit.

Along with the threat charge, the 29-year-old man is also facing charges of assault with a weapon and transportation by fraud.

He is scheduled to appear Friday evening before a justice of the peace.