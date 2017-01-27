Canada
January 27, 2017 11:43 am

General motors to cut up to 600 jobs in southwestern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press

This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya/File
LONDON, Ont. – Union officials say General Motors is cutting up to 600 jobs at its assembly plant near London, Ont.

Mike Van Boekel, spokesman for Unifor Local 88, says the layoffs will take effect in July at the CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont.

He says the move was announced Friday morning and is directly linked to the company’s decision to shift production of the GMC Terrain to Mexico.

GM did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

More coming.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

