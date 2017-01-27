Train slowly makes way between ice-laden trees after New Brunswick ice storm

Amidst the extensive damage seen throughout New Brunswick after a devastating ice storm hit the province, there was still some beauty to be seen.

Vicky Hachey captured video of a CN Rail train slowly making its way down the tracks through ice-laden trees on Wednesday, after the region was pelted with a freezing rain storm.

Early Friday morning, NB power confirmed 53,000 residents were still without power, after the heavy ice storm snapped hydro poles and downed trees. At the height of the storm, more than 130,000 customers were in the dark.

Many have been warned it may be days before power is restored to their communities because the issues are so widespread across the province.

Thick layers of ice covered streets, homes and trees, which the CN Rail train can be seen making its way through.

More than two dozen warming centres were opened across New Brunswick, and in some areas, freezer trucks were brought in for residents to store food in that would otherwise spoil.

— With files from The Canadian Press.