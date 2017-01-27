Politics
January 27, 2017 9:13 am

Premier Christy Clark criticized for holding $5,000 a plate dinner

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

Premier Christy Clark is photographed during her annual year end interview in her office at the Provincial Legislature in Victoria, B.C., Friday, December 16, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
A A

Critics are slamming Premier Christy Clark for holding a private fundraiser in Kelowna at $5,000 a plate.

The event was held at Mission Hill Winery in West Kelowna.

Critics say the premier should be listening to all voters, not just those who can afford to pay for access.

READ MORE: Christy Clark no longer receiving $50,000 stipend from party

Some say the practice should be banned.

“When politicians are selling access to themselves for cash it’s like having a referee for a sports game taking money from one of the team’s players,” Duff Conacher from Democracy Watch told Global News. “Politicians are referees in the public’s interest so it’s very dangerous for them to be bought off behind closed doors by players on one of the teams.”

READ MORE: Conflict of interest case against Premier Christy Clark to face Supreme Court

 

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Christy Clark
Christy Clark dinner
Kelowna
Premier Christy Clark
Private dinner
West Kelowna

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News