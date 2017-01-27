Premier Christy Clark criticized for holding $5,000 a plate dinner

Critics are slamming Premier Christy Clark for holding a private fundraiser in Kelowna at $5,000 a plate.

The event was held at Mission Hill Winery in West Kelowna.

Critics say the premier should be listening to all voters, not just those who can afford to pay for access.

Some say the practice should be banned.

“When politicians are selling access to themselves for cash it’s like having a referee for a sports game taking money from one of the team’s players,” Duff Conacher from Democracy Watch told Global News. “Politicians are referees in the public’s interest so it’s very dangerous for them to be bought off behind closed doors by players on one of the teams.”

