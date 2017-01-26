Money
January 26, 2017 12:50 pm

Ikea Canada to buy second Alberta wind farm in $119M deal

By Staff The Canadian Press

A TransAlta wind farm is shown near Pincher Creek, Alta., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Ikea Canada has signed a deal to buy an Alberta wind farm from TransAlta and Teck Resources for a total of $119.6 million.

TransAlta (TSX:TA) said Thursday it will receive about $61 million for its 51 per cent interest in the 88-megawatt Wintering Hills wind farm near Drumheller, Alta.

Global News

Teck (TSX:TECK.B) said separately that it will receive $58.6 million for its 49 per cent stake.

Ikea said the 55 turbines at Wintering Hills generate enough electricity to power 54 Ikea stores or nearly 26,000 Canadian households.

It is the second Canadian wind farm for the furniture retailer which has 12 stores across the country. It already has a 46MW wind firm in Pincher Creek, Alta., that it acquired in 2013.

Together, the two wind farms can produce more than four times the energy consumed by Ikea’s Canadian operations.

The global furniture and furnishings company has set a goal of generating more renewable energy than it uses by 2020.

Alberta wind farms
Drumheller
Drumheller wind farm
Electricity
IKEA
Ikea buys wind farm
IKEA Canada
Pincher Creek
Renewable Energy
TransAlta
Wind energy
Wintering Hills wind farm

