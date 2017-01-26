World
January 26, 2017 8:56 am

Deadly Australia Day plane crash caught on camera

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Two people were killed when a plane crashed into a river in Perth, Australia during national holiday celebrations on Thursday.

Two people were killed on Thursday, according to local media, when a light plane crashed into the Swan River in Perth during Australia Day celebrations.

Amateur video showed the moment the plane landed in the river followed shortly by a number of boats racing towards the crash site.

Broadcaster ABC reported that the city’s Skyworks show, which was expected to attract 300 thousand people, was cancelled following the crash.

Water police said the pilot and an occupant died in the incident and were the only people on board.

