Trudeau fields carbon tax questions during Saskatoon visit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to bring the concerns of Saskatoon residents to Ottawa after a roughly hour-long town hall Wednesday night at the University of Saskatchewan.

Trudeau answered questions on a number of topics from some of the roughly 550 people who attended the event. The first question posed to him was on why his government is in favour of implementing a national carbon tax.

“Putting a price on things we don’t want, like carbon pollution, is a way of encouraging people to innovate and figure out how to get around it,” Trudeau responded.

WATCH BELOW: “Every penny collected in Saskatchewan, will stay in Saskatchewan”: Trudeau on federal carbon tax

The town hall was the prime minister’s ninth on a cross-country “listening tour.” Beforehand he met with Saskatoon city council and then took questions from reporters, where his carbon tax policy was also brought up.

“The fact is, every penny collected in Saskatchewan will stay in Saskatchewan,” Trudeau said, once again pushing back against the provincial government’s assertion the carbon tax will hurt local businesses.

“It will be up to Premier Wall to determine how to best help those most vulnerable.”

At his town hall, Trudeau also fielded questions regarding trade deals with the United States, Canada’s education system and indigenous land claims.

“Canada has not lived up to the spirit and intent of the original treaty relationships,” Trudeau responded to the latter question.

“We have worked on accelerating the treaty resolution processes on outstanding claims.”

WATCH BELOW: Trudeau Saskatoon Town Hall: government committed to working with indigenous Canadians

After his town hall the prime minister traveled to Regina late Wednesday night and planned to visit with RCMP cadets and University of Regina students on Thursday morning.