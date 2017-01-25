Investigation of Victoria police chief extended

VICTORIA – An investigation into Victoria’s suspended police chief has been granted a fourth extension by British Columbia’s police complaint commissioner.

Commissioner Stan Lowe says the investigation into Frank Elsner was to have been completed by Thursday but a new deadline has been set for Feb. 24.

Elsner has previously apologized for sending inappropriate social media messages to the wife of one of his officers.

He faces more than 10 misconduct allegations stemming from his conduct and potential interference with the ensuing investigation.

None of the allegations have been proven.

Lowe says investigators working on the case have completed 82 interviews and examined evidence that includes electronic devices and email accounts, but they need more time to finish their work and write final reports.

He acknowledges in a statement that the ongoing investigation impacts the operations of the Victoria Police Department and there is a public interest in resolving such matters in a timely way.