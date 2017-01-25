Edmonton woman worries AHS decision will threaten her independence

An Edmonton woman who lives with dystonia says Alberta Health Services plans to abruptly halt a housekeeping service she’s received for nearly a decade, and hasn’t given her a clear reason why.

“I have until Feb. 13, and then I will be finished,” Brenda Lewis told Global News from her north Edmonton home.

Dystonia is a disorder which causes a person’s muscles to contract uncontrollably, impacting their range of motion. Lewis uses a wheelchair, but has been able to live independently with light housekeeping work provided by AHS.

“It includes laundry, meal preparation, which is really just warming things up for me, and light housekeeping,” Lewis said.

She cannot perform these tasks herself, her washer and dryer are in the basement, and she’s unable to sweep and mop the floor.

“I can dress myself and all the rest of it, but I can’t do those other things.”

With the deadline approaching, Lewis has looked at other services, but has yet to find a solution. She is on AISH (Alberta Income for the Severely Handicapped), so she can’t afford to pay for a private service, and subsidized programs won’t kick in until she’s 55, six years from now.

AHS wouldn’t comment on her specific case, but Dr. James Silvius says the focus of the home care program is on medical services like personal care and medication assistance.

“Services that may be associated with helping people remain at home that aren’t strictly healthcare are really the responsibility of others to provide,” he said, adding AHS will work with its clients to find these services.

That was echoed by Health Minister Sarah Hoffman.

“We want to see Albertans able to remain at home, independent and in their communities as long as possible,” Hoffman said in a statement provided to Global News. “The health ministry and AHS are working together to help find resources to meet her daily living support needs.”

The move isn’t saving AHS any money, but allowing the organization to spend its home care budget on its core health services.