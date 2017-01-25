1 person in hospital, police on scene after weapons calls at Garden City Collegiate

WINNIPEG — One person is in hospital and another in custody after a serious incident at Garden City Collegiate Wednesday afternoon.

Winnipeg police were called on scene to the high school at 711 Jefferson Ave., around 11:30 a.m., for a weapons call.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and another person is in custody, police said. People at the scene tell Global News a student at the high school student was the one injured.

Police have not released any other information. Officers said the situation is now under control.