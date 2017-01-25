Parks Canada to use fires, forest thinning to reduce grizzly bear train deaths

Parks Canada and Canadian Pacific Railway are hoping to reduce the threat that trains pose to grizzly bears by doing a better job of managing vegetation along tracks.

A five-year study has concluded that better wildlife travel routes in areas with a high risk for grizzly-bear-train collisions are one of the best ways of keeping the animals safe.

Parks Canada plans to use prescribed fires and forest thinning to improve grizzly bear habitat away from the railway.

Watch below from October 2013: Trains are the No. 1 human cause of bear deaths in Banff National Park. CP Rail, Parks Canada and a team of researchers have been trying to better understand why bears are so attracted to the rail corridor. Here’s Jayme Doll with more on some of the early findings.

Scientists are also experimenting with new electronic warning systems to alert bears to approaching trains.

The study says there’s no one simple answer to prevent bear deaths.

It says spilled grain from rail cars is not the most important factor.

