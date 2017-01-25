New Australian mom delivers 13-lb baby naturally

Melbourne, Australia, mother Natashia Corrigan welcomed a big bundle of joy on Tuesday with the birth of her 13.4-pound baby boy, Brian Junior.

“Overwhelmed. I dreamed of a little fat baby. I’ve always wanted a little fat baby and now I’ve got a big one,” said Corrigan.

According to local broadcaster Seven Network, Corrigan was told her baby would be on the heavier side and delivered Brian Junior naturally.

“I think I was in a bit of shock, yeah, because the birth was natural but I only had gas so I was still in a bit of shock from that,” she said.

“It was a bit scary this morning and now everyone is fine. Mum’s fine, the baby’s fine,” added father Brian Liddle.

According to local media, Brian Junior was born at 40 weeks and five days and could be the heaviest baby born in the state of Victoria.