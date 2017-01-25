Health
January 25, 2017 12:04 pm
Updated: January 25, 2017 12:08 pm

Nova Scotia considering P3 model for QEII hospital replacement

Heide Pearson By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Victoria General hospital pictured in December, 2015.

Rebecca Lau/Global News
A A

The government of Nova Scotia is taking further its consideration of a public-private partnership (P3) model for the much-needed renovations to the the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

Story continues below
Global News

The government asked Wednesday for P3 supplier qualifications as they look into the the design, construction, maintenance and financing for the hospital redevelopment. 

READ MORE: Nova Scotia hospitals need $85 million for urgent repairs and maintenance: report

“We have said all along we will consider all delivery options to see what’s best financially and operationally,” Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister Geoff MacLellan said in a release.

The $1.9-million contract for planning the renovation was awarded to Kasian Architecture in November. 

The project includes expansion and renovation of the entire hospital site, which has been plagued by flooding, ailing infrastructure and pests. 

Work is also needed at other hospitals including Dartmouth General, as the government prepares to close the Centennial and Victoria buildings of the Victoria General site. 

READ MORE: Bedbugs add to “long list of ills” at the VG: Health minister

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 28. 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Public-private Partnership
QEII Hospital
QEII Hospital Renovation
QEII P3 Model
QEII P3 Renovation
Victoria General Replacement
Victoria General Site

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News