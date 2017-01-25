Nova Scotia considering P3 model for QEII hospital replacement

The government of Nova Scotia is taking further its consideration of a public-private partnership (P3) model for the much-needed renovations to the the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

The government asked Wednesday for P3 supplier qualifications as they look into the the design, construction, maintenance and financing for the hospital redevelopment.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia hospitals need $85 million for urgent repairs and maintenance: report

“We have said all along we will consider all delivery options to see what’s best financially and operationally,” Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister Geoff MacLellan said in a release.

The $1.9-million contract for planning the renovation was awarded to Kasian Architecture in November.

The project includes expansion and renovation of the entire hospital site, which has been plagued by flooding, ailing infrastructure and pests.

Work is also needed at other hospitals including Dartmouth General, as the government prepares to close the Centennial and Victoria buildings of the Victoria General site.

READ MORE: Bedbugs add to “long list of ills” at the VG: Health minister

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 28.