‘Grinding Nemo’ billboard meant to turn heads

A group of fisherman and other concerned citizens have spent thousands of dollars on billboards hoping to spread their message about the possible impact North America’s first in-stream tidal turbine could have on the environment.

“We aren’t a company, we are regular people who put our money together to raise awareness around the concerns we have over the potential impact of the tidal turbine,” said Darren Porter, a weir fisherman and spokesperson for the Fundy United Federation.

The billboard reads “Grinding Nemo” and was an original cartoon created by cartoonist Bruce MacKinnon.

It’s a message Porter said many people have taken to heart.

“The cartoon sums up the fact that people aren’t really thinking about the potential impact of this industry,” he said.

Cape Sharp Tidal deployed the first tidal turbine onto the Minas Passage floor last November.

The 1,000-tonne turbine was praised by Environment Minister Michel Samson during its official launch on Nov. 22, 2016.

“We are ushering in a new era of marine renewable energy and taking an unprecedented step toward a lower carbon future,” Samson said.

Issue with consultation

Porter said his group isn’t against green energy, they’re against the consultation process that was used.

“Cape Sharp Tidal collected their so-called social license by surveying 500 people and that’s how they moved forward with the project. We have over 40,000 names saying we’re concerned and this is wrong,” Porter said.

A private Halifax-based company, Corporate Research Associates, was hired to conduct a public perception survey.

The report that outlines the methodology used to collect data shows random telephone surveys were conducted to poll the general population. A total of 500 surveys were completed across Nova Scotia, but 100 were selected to be done in communities surrounding the Bay of Fundy.

The overall conclusion of the report was that 90 per cent of those surveyed agreed with using the project as a way to test the concept of tidal energy.

Porter said more consideration should have been given to concerned communities before the project was given the green-light.

“They should of used all knowledge to assess the project prior to [proceeding], including indigenous, local fisherman and academic knowledge. Instead they chose to just use academic knowledge,” Porter said.

The turbine is monitored by the Fundy Ocean Research Center for Energy (FORCE).

The non-profit organization says extensive discussions were held with people throughout the province.

“We held more than 45 meetings in the last year with groups around the province, with a focus on fishing and First Nations communities,” Matthew Lumley, communications director with FORCE, said in an email.

Impact on marine life

The organization researches the potential of tidal energy.

“FORCE is designed to explore whether in-stream tidal technology can be a potential solution. It will take time to have all the answers – to know if this new technology is both safe and affordable,” Lumley said.

Lumley also said international monitoring of tidal turbines in marine environments is promising.

“To date, there hasn’t been a single observed collision between fish or marine mammals and turbines from around the world- generally, fish and mammals appear to avoid turbines when they are turning,” he said.

Lumley added FORCE is monitoring the effects of turbine noise on fish, lobster, marine mammals and seabirds.

Porter said he welcomes renewable energy but feels there’s too many unknown risks with opening up the Bay of Fundy to turbines.

“It’s in a very sensitive area, a historically significant area. This just isn’t about a machine, this resource is a living organism and right now we’re witnessing the corporate colonization of that living resource,” he said.

A second in-stream tidal turbine is expected to be deployed this year.