Renee was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression and agoraphobia. Here’s how she got help

Renee Williams has spent most of her young life battling one mental illness after another.

She was just eight years old when she first thought about trying to harm herself.

“I would try to open the van door and I was going to jump out and my mom started yelling at me,” said Williams, recalling her feelings of confusion. “I remember I wanted to jump out to physically hurt myself, but I never understood it.”

The 33-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont. said she has been diagnosed with a host of mental health issues over the years including bipolar disorder, depression, anorexia athletica, alcoholism and more recently, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), after being physically abused by a partner.

At 16, she dropped out of high school after dealing with depression. She was also diagnosed with agoraphobia — a fear of crowded spaces or enclosed public places.

“No physical pain can compare to the pain of depression,” Williams said. “It was like I just wasn’t me anymore.”

For her the pain of waking up every day and being afraid to step out of her house was unbearable. Some days she would crawl under her bed to find solace in the dark.

“I was so terrified of what was on the outside,” she said. “It’s beyond sadness, it just takes over your mind. Your mind is telling you the only way to get out of this is to kill yourself because you don’t see anyway how it can get better.”

The agony of dealing with her mental illness continued to grow until she attempted suicide by swallowing dozens of Tylenol.

“I felt like I was going to be free,” Williams said. “My sister is still traumatized from that to this day.”

Williams saw several doctors before she was referred to the Youth Wellness Centre (YWC) at St. Joseph’s hospital in Hamilton by her psychiatrist, where she has been receiving help for roughly 10 years. The YWC offers mental health care to young people age 17 to 25 and is covered by the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP), accepting self and family referrals.

After years of hard work and support from health care professionals, Williams began to recover. She successfully completed her Ontario High School Equivalency Certificate and began using yoga to help alleviate her depression. Today, Williams is pursuing her dream of becoming a yoga instructor and has become an advocate for mental health awareness and hopes her story inspires other Canadians who may be struggling in silence.

“Suicide is not the answer. There is help. It’s a struggle, especially at first because you don’t understand and sometimes you don’t want to admit there is an issue,” said Williams. “Don’t give up … just keep going.”

One in five Canadians experience a mental health problem or illness, according to the Mental Health Commission of Canada. Among Canada’s youth, nearly a quarter of a million of those between the ages of 15 and 24 have experienced depression and suicidal thoughts, according to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada.

How do you get help?

When it comes to accessing mental health care, people can be deterred by long wait times and the different types of services offered in Ontario’s health care system, according to experts. Private mental health services can be expensive and determining how to pay for them can be a challenge.

Dr. Peter Bieling, director of mental health and addiction services at St. Joseph’s Hospital, said a visit to a family physician should be the first stop to accessing mental health for most people.

“The thing that is forgotten the most is that mental health is health. So the greatest place to begin is actually with your family doctor,” said Bieling, especially if the person is looking to see a psychiatrist.

Psychiatrists and psychologists are two common options for people seeking therapy. While both are qualified to diagnose mental health conditions the main difference between the two is that psychiatrists can prescribe medication and their services are covered by the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP).

Psychologists working for a private practice can come with shorter wait times, but their services are often not covered by OHIP. Their fees can run from $100 to over $200 an hour, Bieling said.

“There is a whole other private system that people can access where the wait times are much less but the costs are going to be billed to your supplemental insurance plan or directly to you,” he said.

Addiction counsellors and therapists with a background in social work are other options but people have to pay for the services out-of-pocket.

Unequal access to services

Dr. Kwame McKenzie, CEO of the Wellesley Institute, an urban health care think tank in Toronto, said some cities will also have mental health crisis units, like CAMH in Toronto or Crisis Outreach and Support Team (COAST) in Hamilton, where people can walk in and access professional help 24 hours a day that are paid for.

McKenzie said while many employer-provided healthcare plans offer some degree of coverage for therapy, often it’s not enough.

“You’ve got to be careful that even if you’ve got the extra coverage through your work or you bought it yourself, you have to see whether it actually covers a [full course of therapy],” McKenzie said. “Sometimes it’s $400 or $500 and that gets you half way through therapy.”

“Think about what that would be like if you had a heart problem …. And someone said ‘OK, we’ll only cover you for half the treatment,’” he said. “It’s a ridiculous situation that we find ourselves in.”

Global News contacted the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Wait times for affordable mental healthcare can depend on a kind of “postal code lottery,” said McKenzie, and where you live depends on how quickly you can get help.

“If you are in downtown Toronto there are quite a lot of psychiatrists,” he said, “but if you live up north you might find it very difficult to find a psychiatrist at all because they are not evenly distributed across Ontario.”

Last December, Ontario’s auditor general slammed the province over the long wait times young people with urgent mental health problems face when trying to access hospitals and a shortage of psychiatric beds.

Bieling and McKenzie said governments need to spend more money on Canada’s chronically underfunded mental health care system. Currently, the federal government and some provinces remain locked in contentious negotiations over a new, long-term deal for health spending with mental health being a key concern for both parties.

“It’s pretty clear to us that there isn’t going to be a lot of new money coming into the system. That behooves clinics at the other end to get as efficient as they can,” Bieling said. “The province is just beginning to grapple with the idea that they want to set certain standards for how long people wait for different conditions. That system will improve, but we are definitely challenged right now.”

For Williams, she continues to take each day at a time and continues to fight the stigma of mental illness.

“When we see a person on the street corner screaming, it’s a little easier to see that person needs some help. But sometimes there’s people we don’t see,” she said. “That can be somebody you work with very closely and you would never even know.”

Where to get help