CN train derailment in southeast Calgary snarls traffic

Several cars of a CN freight train derailed near the intersection of 50 Avenue and 52 Street S.E. in Calgary on Tuesday morning, causing big traffic tie-ups in the area during the morning rush hour.

It happened just after 6 a.m.

One car of the train ended up on its side and police said at least three others were knocked off the tracks.

Calgary Fire Department officials said there was no danger to the public, so they did not send any crews to the scene.

Police directed traffic around the derailment while CN investigators tried to find out what happened.