Owners of landmark Troll’s restaurant in West Vancouver pass away 2 days apart

The owners of a popular family-owned fish and chip restaurant that has been a staple in Horseshoe Bay for decades have passed away, just two days apart.

The Troll family, the owners of Troll’s Fish and Chips, says they said goodbye to Gary and Carol Troll this weekend.

They say Carol passed away quietly late Friday night. Her husband Gary passed away Monday afternoon.

“After 52 years of marriage it was apparent one could not go without the other,” said the family in a statement on Facebook. “Surrounded by family, each of them quietly surrendered to their ailments and illnesses and with family holding their hands and spirits, they each said goodbye to our earthly world to join together as one in a world beyond. We thank them for the legacy and love they leave behind, and pledge to continue this for years and decades to come.”

Joe and Dorothy Troll started Troll’s Fish and Chips in 1946, opening only on weekends and holidays to cater to the local fisherman.

Gary, Joe’s son, and his wife Carol took over the restaurant in 1972 and despite their well-publicized lottery winnings, Gary continued to oversee the daily operations and prepare the early morning opening of the restaurant.

WATCH: From the archives – Gary and Carol won a $13.8 million jackpot in 1996. Global BC’s Jas Johal reports.