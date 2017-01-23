Man dies after head-on collision involving a semi east of Calgary: EMS
One man has died after a head-on collision between a semi and a car east of Calgary on Highway 24 near Township 234.
EMS told Global News the accident occurred just after 1 p.m., and crews had to shut down Highway 24.
According to EMS, the victim was the driver of the car. They said the driver of the semi was uninjured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
More to come…
