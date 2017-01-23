Rural officials invited to Manitoba legislature for meeting on night hunting

WINNIPEG — Rural officials have been invited to the Legislature for a meeting with the Pallister government on night hunting.

The controversial topic of night hunting came up last week after the premier told a crowd in Virden it’s a “dumb practice” that’s “becoming a race war.”

“Young indigenous guys going out and shooting a bunch of moose because they can, because it’s their right. It doesn’t make any sense to me,” he said.

Night hunting involves shining a powerful light in the eyes of big game animals which can give hunters an advantage because those animals sometimes stop moving or slow down.

Minister of Sustainable Development Cathy Cox will host a meeting of rural reeves and councillors at the Legislature Tuesday on the issue.

“The concern for hunting at night is you can’t see what your target is and you definitely can’t see what’s beyond your target so it’s extremely dangerous,” said Scott Phillips, a councillor in the RM of Sifton who will be at the meeting.

He’s hoping he’ll see legislation that bans night hunting.

However, Minister Cox said the government is still in the consultation phase, “We’re going to be examining and talking to all parties to ensure that we have safe hunting practices here in Manitoba.”

Night hunting is legal in certain circumstances for Indigenous people, under the right to hunt for sustenance.

Cox said Indigenous groups will be a part of their consultations, even though they haven’t reached out to any yet.

However, the chair of Indigenous Studies at the University of Winnipeg said it will be difficult to begin those talks following Pallister’s comments.

“That’s not a good way to bring someone to the table by insulting them, or bringing up this idea of a race war,” said Jaqueline Romanow.

“It’s not a race issue, it’s a sustainable hunting issue and I think that Indigenous and non-Indigenous hunters are equally concerned,” she continued.