Saskatchewan wood company fined over $45K after worker’s arm seriously injured

A Saskatchewan company that makes wood products has been fined more than $45,000 after a worker was seriously injured on the job.

The province says L & M Wood Products (2011) Ltd. pleaded guilty on Jan. 17 to violating one count under Occupational Health and Safety legislation.

Related 7 workers injured after falling from residential construction site East of Regina

READ MORE: 2 companies fined over $111K for Saskatchewan workplace safety violations

On Feb. 10, 2015 an employee was cleaning a piece of machinery at its business near Glaslyn when his arm got caught in a sprocket and was seriously injured.

The company admitted to failing to provide an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine, resulting in a serious injury to a worker.

L & M Wood Products was fined $32,500 with a $13,000 surcharge.

READ MORE: Mother remembers son killed in a Saskatoon industrial accident

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections, and prosecutions.

“While everyone is responsible to create and maintain a safe and healthy workplace, employers carry the greatest responsibility because of their authority and control over the worksite,” the ministry said Monday in a news release.