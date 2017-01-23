‘It’s really treacherous’: Sidewalks slick after warm Winnipeg weekend

WINNIPEG — It’s a slippery walk for pedestrians around Winnipeg Monday, after rain and warm temperatures left a sheet of ice on sidewalks across the city.

The city said they’re out sanding priority one and two streets today, but many still remain covered in ice, making walking difficult for some.

“It’s slippery, it’s really treacherous. You really have to watch where you’re stepping,” Hazel Ostopowich said, who was walking through the Exchange District this morning.

Chiropractors around the city said they’ve been getting flooded all morning with calls from people in pain, after falling on the ice over the weekend.

“The phone has been ringing off the hook this morning,” Dr. Trevor Clark with the Manitoba Chiropractors Association said.

It doesn’t take much to hurt yourself on ice, said Clark. A little slip could potentially turn into something very dangerous.

“Especially people landing on their tailbone, things of that nature. It can definitely lead to misalignment’s in the spine which can cause stress on the nerves.”

Special outdoor shoes are recommended to prevent injury while ice is still covering the sidewalks.

President of Canadian Footwear, Brian Scharfstein said overshoes with studs, or real rubber can prevent simple falls.

“Winter products have not stopped flying off the shelf,” Scharfstein said. “We’ve maintained a heavy inventory of winter boots that are warm and non-slip for this type of weather.”

Temperatures are expected to dip below the freezing mark, and stay that way the rest of the week, according to Environment Canada.