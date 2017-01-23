Donald Trump, Putin not expected to meet in person any time soon

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said Monday it expected to soon agree a date for the first phone call between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, but that it had no information for now about when the two men might hold their first meeting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that contacts between Moscow and Washington about the date of the first phone call were being handled by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

It was too early to talk about the details of any possible cooperation between Russia and the United States in fighting Islamist militants, Peskov said.

Trump has named defeating Islamic State as a priority for his administration.

On Monday Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Putin and Trump see eye to eye when it comes to many foreign policy goals.

Trump has already invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Washington in early February. British Prime Minister Theresa May is also set to meet with Trump later this week.

Trump said Sunday he plans to speak with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to begin renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement soon.

Officials working for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have held several meetings with the Trump team, stressing that Canada is the top export destination for 35 U.S. states‎ and that 9 million U.S. jobs depend on trade with Canada.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)