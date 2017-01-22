‘It’s so egregiously wrong’ WiseUp Winnipeg stands up to Bishop Grandin intersection

WINNIPEG — The corner of Bishop Grandin Blvd and St. Mary’s Road was lined with WiseUp Winnipeg group members today, warning drivers about the dangers of the intersection, and demanding change.

Todd Dube with WiseUp Winnipeg said the amber light at the intersection isn’t long enough, and drivers going the speed limit of 80 km/h don’t have time to safely slow down.

“They don’t have enough time to reasonably stop and process this crisis, and try and proceed through,” Dube said.

The intersection has been rated as one of the most dangerous in Winnipeg according to a recent MPI study. The amber light lasts four seconds before turning red, and Dube said that needs to change immediately.

“It’s so egregiously wrong, and so obvious.”

The group stood on the side of the road Sunday with signs that read to drivers “$hort amber ahead” and “Caution chronic collision intersection”.

Dube said he’s brought the issue up to City Council for ten years and nothing has been done.

“We’re here with the facts that they’ve been ignoring for years, and it’s got to end.”

Councillor for the St. Vital Ward, Brian Mayes showed up as group members stood on the road. He had a conversation with Dube in a nearby parking lot, and said longer amber lights won’t necessarily stop the problem.

“I think that would just confuse people. I do think it’s a fair point to say we need more advanced notice of the lights changing, I think that’s a fair point, and something some of us have raised,” Mayes said.

The city will be conducting a study along Bishop Grandin in 2018. A safety audit will review the adequate design of the intersection at St. Mary’s road, but amber lights have not been noted as a problem.