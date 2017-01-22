Jeannette Holman-Price still fighting for safer trucks, more than a decade after daughter’s death

Four thousand and fifty three days — That’s how long it’s been since Jeanette Holman-Price lost her daughter.

In 2005, Jessica Holman-Price was struck and killed by a snow-removal truck in Westmount, after pushing her younger brother to safety.

Since then, her mother has been lobbying to make heavy trucks safer.

“No more deaths, no more fatalities, no more serious injuries on Canada’s roads, on Montreal’s roads, on North America’s roads,” Holman-Price said. This can be prevented.”

Since Jessica’s death, the city of Westmount has equipped their trucks with cameras and outfitted them with side guards, to keep pedestrians from slipping underneath.

Now, Holman-Price along with Projet Montréal are tabling a new motion at Monday’s city council meeting.

They’re calling on the city of Montreal to require its snow-removal contractors to only use trucks equipped with convex mirrors, cameras and side guards.

“When you hear Mrs. Holman-Price’s story, you realize it’s been going on for a while and we should be acting on it and we have the power to do it,” Projet Montréal Leader Valérie Plante said.

The city of Montreal said all of their trucks are already equipped with side guards.

As for a law that would require its contractors or sub-contractors to have these safety devices, they’re handing off the responsibility.

“This is not something in the hands of the city of Montreal to make all the trucks in Montreal [equipped] with side guards,” executive committee member Aref Salem said. “This is something that should come from the federal level.”

Holman-Price said her fight is still far from over.

She told Global News that over the last 11 years she’s been unable to work, having to deal with the aftermath of the accident.

She plans on suing the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) and the government of Quebec for $8 million.