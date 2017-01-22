Man found dead after tent explosion in Squamish

RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead inside a tent in Squamish late Saturday.

Mounties said a passerby spotted a fire in a bush area near the Shell gas station on Highway 99 just before midnight, then heard an explosion. Police believe the explosion came from propane canisters inside the tent.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames and then discovered the victim.

RCMP are asking for help to identify the man, so they can inform his next of kin.

“We know that he had a Mountain Equipment Co-op navy blue backpack, had an acoustic guitar, smoked cigarettes and likely worked in construction as a result of numerous clothing items around the camp site,” Staff Sgt. J.M. Percival said in a statement.