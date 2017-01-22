Weather
Plenty of potholes causing damaging drives for Winnipeggers

Potholes are beginning to form all over Winnipeg roads.

WINNIPEG — Recent warm winter temperatures have meant a different problem for drivers on the roads.

First it was icy conditions, then it was slippery ones, and now it’s a bumpy drive for Winnipeggers as they take to the streets in the milder winter conditions.

As the snow started to melt away, the potholes started making their first appearances on Friday, and suddenly seemed to appear everywhere throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, Street Maintenance Manager for the City of Winnipeg, Jim Berezowsky, said he has witnessed first hand how quickly the potholes are appearing.

Attributing the potholes to a combination of moisture, traffic, and temperature.

