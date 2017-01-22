PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisée speaks on health, Trump and trade

The Parti Québécois (PQ) is sounding the alarm on obesity in the province.

PQ Leader Jean-Francois Lisée said at a press conference in Montreal Sunday, his government – if elected – would invest in keeping kids and students of all ages, active.

Lisée pointed out that obesity costs the province $3 billion per year in health care.

He called out the Liberal government and accused them of not investing in healthy habits.

Part of Lisée’s plans is to integrate one hour of physical activity per day for students.

He also wants to improve infrastructure that promotes healthy living throughout the province.

“We [want] more proposals for bike paths, we know that when there’s new bike paths there are more people using them,” Lisée said.

“It’s a whole proposal for the whole nation. [We want] to make sure within a few years, the ability of Quebecers to move more throughout the day will transform our quality of life.”

With the recent inauguration of President Donald Trump still top of mind for many, Lisée answered questions over what Trump’s rhetoric on economic protectionism could mean for Quebec.

According to data available on Quebec’s institute for statistics website, 68.6 per cent of exports were destined for the U.S. in 2016.

The most important commodities traded in 2015 were base metals (19.4 per cent), followed by transportation equipment (13.3 per cent), and machinery and mechanical appliances (12.9 per cent), according to Statistics Canada.

The opposition leader points out that so far, Mexico is Trump’s main target in protectionist rhetoric.

Lisée believes it is unimaginable to think Canada and the U.S. would go back to a pre-NAFTA arrangement.

“At some point reality kicks in,” Lisée said. “The reality is that U.S. business interests really command that there is no perturbation on the border with Canada.”

Lisée added he wants to continue to diversify where Quebec’s exports land.

In 2016 15 per cent of exports were destined to Europe and 10.2 per cent to Asia.

Statistics Canada data from 2015 indicates British Columbia is the province least dependant on the U.S. with 52 per cent of its goods going south of the border, followed by Saskatchewan with 54 per cent.

In contrast, the province most reliant on U.S. trade is New Brunswick with 91 per cent of its goods travelling to our neighbours, followed by Alberta with 87 per cent.