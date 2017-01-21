Drive
Winnipeg Jets celebrate win for a good cause

All donations from the first annual Jets food drive go to Winnipeg Harvest.

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are celebrating a win Saturday, and the success of their first annual food drive with donations going toward Winnipeg Harvest.

A total of 23,679 lbs. of food were collected before Saturday’s game between the Jets and the St. Louis Blues.

“It goes to a great cause, it goes to Winnipeg Harvest which is a great organization for our community,” Rob Wozny with True North said.

Bins were set up throughout MTS Centre for fans to bring non-perishable food items to the game.

“Winnipegers came out and did a great job to support this campaign for the Winnipeg Jets annual food drive,” Wozny added.

The Jets beat the Blues 5-3, improving to 22-23-4 on the season.

