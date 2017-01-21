Soapbox derby hits St-Denis Street

Rain didn’t stop Montrealers from turning up at the soapbox derby on St-Denis Street on Saturday afternoon.

Even Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre made a quick pit-stop at the race.

De la belle visite sur le parcours!😃🏁 #375mtl #mtlmoments #descentestdenis @montreal A photo posted by Descente Saint-Denis (@descentestdenis) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Thirty-four teams raced down the hill for the Descente Saint-Denis with a few obstacles along the way.

The derby was open to corporate teams as well as families.

Racers were not only judged on the fastest time but also on the creativity of their costumes.

The event was part of Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations and organized by the company Gestev which specializes in event management.

Gestev vice-president, Chantal Lachance said the city loved the idea of a soapbox derby when they proposed it.

“What I like about it is that, it is not an elite event,” Lachance said. “It’s not a master musical, it’s not cultural, it’s just having simple fun.”

Descente Saint-Denis stretched 280 metres between Sherbrooke Street East and Emery Street.