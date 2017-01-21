Canada
January 21, 2017 3:43 pm

3 cars incinerated by Regina fire

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Three cars were incinerated in an early morning garage fire.

Dave Parsons / Global News
A A

An early morning fire destroyed three cars parked in two different garages.

The blaze broke out Saturday morning at around 5:30 a.m. in the 2000-block of Broder Street.

Regina fire said when crews arrived on scene, two garages were engulfed in flames and caused heat damage to nearby homes and siding.

Nobody was hurt but electrical lines went out.

Firefighters were on scene for at least an hour.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Garage Fire
Regina

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News