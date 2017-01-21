3 cars incinerated by Regina fire

An early morning fire destroyed three cars parked in two different garages.

The blaze broke out Saturday morning at around 5:30 a.m. in the 2000-block of Broder Street.

Regina fire said when crews arrived on scene, two garages were engulfed in flames and caused heat damage to nearby homes and siding.

Nobody was hurt but electrical lines went out.

Firefighters were on scene for at least an hour.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.