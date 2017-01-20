What is Trumpism? Pondering President Trump’s impact on Saskatchewan

What is Trumpism? Political scientist Lee Ward put forward that question during a presentation at the University of Regina on the 45th President’s Inauguration Day.

“Trumpism I think is a unique way to approach politics that combines both a certain substance on issues like economic nationalism and taking controversial positions,” Ward explained.

“But it combines that substance with a certain style unique to a celebrity like Donald Trump.”

That sense of economic nationalism was on display during President Trump’s address after swearing the Oath of Office.

“We will follow two simple rules: buy American and hire American,” Trump said. “Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration or foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families.”

The United States is Saskatchewan’s largest trading partner. Fifty-five per cent of the province’s exports go to the U.S. Ward predicted that one industry will fare better than others.

“In the lumber industry I would be a little more cautious. Agriculture, I would be cautious about that. I think in terms of the resource sector, in terms of the oil and gas industry, I think they’re going to get along very well with the Trump administration,” he said.

Chris Dekker, Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership CEO, is remaining optimistic about what a Trump administration means to Saskatchewan.

He pointed to a United States Chamber of Commerce statistic, which says five million American jobs are supported by the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“So we’re confident that the new administration understands, or will come to understand, that this is a mutually beneficial arrangement, and any American first policy should by definition include an open border with Canada,” Dekker said.

However, Dekker added that until more details are known about Trump’s NAFTA plans, it is hard to predict anything. Trump repeatedly promised to either renegotiate or tear-up the trade agreement.

Trumpism in Canada

During his presentation, Ward said that Canada has the seeds for Trumpism to take root in a certain Conservative leadership candidate.

“With Kevin O’Leary you really have a test of the theory of Trumpism,” Ward said.

“The question is will O’Leary shake-up the Conservative leadership race. My theory is I think he will. I think he has a very good chance of winning the leadership.”

As for O’Leary winning a federal election, Ward said that’s a more complex question but there is an appetite for a Trump-like figure in parts of Canada.