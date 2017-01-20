Donald Trump inauguration: Celebrities attending (and not attending)

Four years ago, celebrities were clamouring to attend Barack Obama‘s inauguration. Fast-forward to 2017, and a mere five notable celebrities are slated to sit in the audience at Donald Trump‘s presidential inauguration.

So far, celebrities who’ve revealed that they’re attending Friday morning’s ceremony in Washington, D.C. are:

Jon Voight

Antonio Sabato Jr.

Stephen Baldwin

Caitlyn Jenner

Willie Robertson

This year, celebrities have kept notably silent on if they’re going to the big event, but many have been vocal about not attending.

On Thursday night, celebrities gathered in New York City to protest the incoming president, including documentary filmmaker Michael Moore (who has been notoriously anti-Trump for a while) and actors Robert De Niro, Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo, among many others.

Actor Alec Baldwin, who portrays an exaggerated Trump on Saturday Night Live, briefly did his impression for the crowd. He says Americans wary of Trump’s policies should become more involved.

“Cities and towns across the country have the power to protect people and the environment by joining together,” actor Mark Ruffalo said in a statement, adding that the rally would signal to Washington “that we will fight, at every step, discrimination and harmful policies.”

The mayors of New York City and Minneapolis also joined the rally.

With files from The Associated Press