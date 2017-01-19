Avalanche warning issued for parts of northeastern B.C. and Alberta

A special avalanche warning has been issued for people venturing out into the backcountry for parts of northern British Columbia and Alberta.

The warning is in effect from Friday, Jan. 20 to the end of day on Monday, Jan. 23.

The warning extends to the North Rockies, the northern section of the Cariboos and the northern tip of the North Columbia region.

Avalanche Canada says recent warm temperatures and new snow have resulted in a dense “slab” layer, which is resting on a very weak base. This combination of factors results in a snowpack that is unstable, making it very easy for riders to trigger large avalanches.

“It was unusually cold and dry in this region through December and early January, giving the area a very thin and weak snowpack,” James Floyer, forecasting program supervisor for Avalanche Canada said in a release. “We have been anticipating this problem for a while and now it’s here.

“This week’s warmer temperatures and new snow have created a very dangerous situation for backcountry users.”

Floyer adds human-triggered avalanches in this region will be likely this weekend and it’s important for backcountry users to be especially careful.

Everyone in a backcountry party needs to have an avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel.

To check out current avalanche conditions, go to avalanche.ca.