Ambitious proposal sees blocks of residential towers in Edmonton’s Holyrood neighbourhood

One of Edmonton’s older, established communities could soon see several blocks of residential towers go up if an ambitious proposal goes through.

Regency Developments‘ project would replace a few blocks of townhomes in Holyrood with seven residential towers ranging in height between 22 and 26 storeys.

In between the towers would be apartments and town homes three to five storeys in height as well as some retail space.

The proposal is planned for along 85 Street between 90 and 95 Avenue where the Valley LRT Line will run from Mill Woods to downtown so it’s considered a Transit-Orientated Development (TOD).

TODs haven’t had a lot of success in Edmonton yet, which is something the Holyrood Community League is keeping a close eye on.

“The community league itself, we’re trying to take a neutral position, so we’re not for or against, but we want to get as many community members out as possible to see the plans, provide their feedback to the developer and to the city depending on what part of the process it’s in,” Dave Sutherland said, “just help shape a development that everyone would be at least somewhat happy with because you’re not going to make everybody happy.”

An open house is planned for Thursday evening at 9350 – 82 Street between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Several hundred people attended a previous open house for the proposed development.

