Where to grab comfort food during the cold Winnipeg winter months

WINNIPEG — The temperature may be above seasonal this week, but many Winnipeggers are still seeking out warm drinks and comfort food during the winter months.

Global News talked with local foodie, Mike Green, who is the manager of creative communications and social media at Tourism Winnipeg. He also writes the culinary website Peg City Grub. Green knows food, as he finished in the top five on the first season of MasterChef Canada and his food writing has appeared in publications across North America.

Green gave us a list of his favourite comfort foods around the city.

Ramen

“Right now I am all about ramen. An obsession I developed after travelling to Tokyo before moving to Vancouver,” Green said. “In the last little while Winnipeg’s ramen scene has developed a couple gems.”

Green recommends trying the spicy miso at KYU Bistro on 185 Isabel St. “It’s just the right amount of heat for me,” he said.

Dwarf no Cachette on 157 Provencher Blvd., has fantastic dwarf miso, Green said.

“Dwarf’s broths are nice and thick with pork stock, lending a creamy texture that warms your soul in the winter,” Green said.

There is also the miso at Yujiro Japanese Restaurant on 1822 Grant Ave., Green said. He recommends the dan dan the beef tomato dishes.

“While the broth and accompanying ingredients at Yujiro are so on point – the peanut butter and ginger marinated pork cutlet in the dan dan is so perfect, while you can do a combo with a starter yakatori (a fried and creamy wheat octopus ball) that really hits the spot,” he said.

French food

“French food is always good in the winter, and Promenade Café and Wine is my jam for bistro fare,” Green said.

The owners of the restaurant, located at 130 Provencher Blvd., make delicious braised meats on super buttery mash potatoes, he said.

“They also do the food at Fort Gibraltar, so a must when you are at Festival du Voyageur is to get their pulled pork bowl. It is served on creamy mash with other vegetables and it is the kind of stick-to-your-ribs food,” he said.

Brunch

For brunch, Green recommends warming up with the fried chicken toast at Clementine Cafe, on 123 Princess St.

There is the chicken brine, which has a delicious citrus taste, while the crust has a big crunch,” he said. “The flax sourdough is masterful, plus those sauces that the owners come up with always have the right balance of heat, acidity and creaminess.”

Thai

Thai coconut curries are also a go-to in the depths of winter, Green said. He recommends trying out Sabai Thai Eatery on 1113 Corydon Ave.

“It’s a cozy little restaurant to eat in when the weather is a bit dicey,” he said.

The standout “warm-you-up” dish is the panang mushroom curry. It’s creamy, a touch spicy, and has all these chewy textures courtesy of the range of mushrooms, Green said.

Spa food

“Finally, there is Thermëa, whose restaurant is not talked about enough,” Green said. “They always have glorious soups, particularly this caramelized parsnip one that occasionally makes the menu that is totally out of control.”

Green compares the soup to a warm blanket version of food; the taste of which is sweet, savoury and so velvety in texture.

“Plus, eating in your robe is pretty much the greatest, especially while you look out over the spa as the steam rises up from the pools into the icy air,” he added.