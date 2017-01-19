Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Whitby

A male pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Whitby Thursday morning.

Durham Regional Police said they received a call around 6:30 a.m. of a male hit on the Brock Street overpass at Highway 401.

Police said the pedestrian landed on a second vehicle after he was struck.

He was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on who was at fault and the investigation is ongoing.