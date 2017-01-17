Sherwood Park teen recovering from broken neck suffered at trampoline park

An 18-year-old who broke his neck at a trampoline park is showing positive signs in his recovery, according to his brother.

Jordan Smith said his brother Landon was moved out of the intensive care unit Sunday and is slowly recovering.

“His body was really sore yesterday (Monday) so that’s good news. Lots of movement in his arms and upper body. His hands get better every day. He has feeling around his ankles and feet but no movement yet,” Smith wrote in a text message.

READ MORE: ‘He’s just so determined to walk’: family of Alberta teen who broke his neck at trampoline park

Smith said his brother was assessed Monday and is starting rehabilitation.

Landon broke his C5 vertebrae and suffered spinal cord damage at Jump Park Trampoline in Sherwood Park Jan. 7., according to family.

Smith said, according to people who were with Landon at the time, he bottomed out the trampoline and the girl he was with found him and immediately realized something was wrong.

READ MORE: Sherwood Park teen breaks his neck at trampoline park: family

Landon had surgery at the University of Alberta Hospital Jan. 10.

“Basically, they made an incision in the front of his neck, they took a donor bone, attached it to the top and bottom vertebrae, attached it to the C5 and then a plate around it,” Smith said.

In a statement, Jump Park Trampoline said the foam pit where the incident happened is industry standard with 3.5 feet of foam blocks resting above an extra precautionary trampoline above the facility’s floor.

The park added an inspection after the incident found there were no defects with the equipment.