Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue residents shocked over skyrocketing water bills

When Keith Collin noticed his water bill had skyrocketed from its usual $150 to $475 last year, he was shocked.

The Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue resident insisted his family hasn’t changed their water consumption habits.

In fact, he believes they used even less water than usual in 2016.

He says he reached out to city officials, who told him they would look into the situation.

Collins isn’t the only resident in the small city, in Montreal’s West Island, to be shocked upon seeing their water bills.

Many residents in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue are upset over their rising bills, saying they’re being overcharged and they’ve been kept in the dark as to why and how this could happen — especially since the city charges based on water usage.

Collins told Global News he believes the company hired by the city to check the water meters reads them incorrectly.

Global News has reached out to city officials in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, but have yet to hear back.