WATCH LIVE: Festival du Voyageur to unveil this year’s line up at 10:30 a.m. CT

WINNIPEG — Hé Ho! It’s almost time break out the plaid and moccasins in celebration of one of Canada’s largest winter festivals.

The Festival du Voyageur organizers are announcing the event’s programming for the 48th festival Tuesday morning.

The announcement will be made at 10:30 a.m. at Fort Gibraltor, and will be live streamed on this page and on our Facebook page.

Last year, the 10-day event saw more than 102,000 visits to the official festival sites. That was a three per cent increase over 2015 attendance numbers.

Festival du Voyageur runs from Feb. 17 until Feb. 26. You can find out more about the event here.

WATCH: A look at the sights and sounds of Festival du Voyageur on Louis Riel Day 2016