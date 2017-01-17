Justin Bieber imposter arrested, allegedly harassed 9-year-old girl for nude photos

TMZ reports that Bryan Asrary found a 9-year-old girl, who was viewing Bieber’s Instagram page, on social media in 2014. Asrary allegedly messaged the child and said he knew the Canadian pop star personally, promising to arrange a text meeting between the young fan and Bieber.

Asrary is then accused of impersonating Bieber and demanding the 9-year-old girl send nude photos of herself, allegedly threatening to hurt her if she refused. The juvenile girl reportedly sent nude selfies and videos.

The accused is said to have contacted the girl again last year, threatening to publish and broadcast the naked photos unless she sent more. This time, the alleged victim reportedly informed her mom of the situation and the police got involved shortly after.

Police reportedly told the online publication that they confronted Asrary and he confessed to extorting nude photos from the girl and other alleged victims around the country.