World
January 17, 2017 7:11 am

8 shot during Martin Luther King Jr. day celebrations in Miami

By Staff The Associated Press

People aboard a float from Florida International University wave to crowds during a parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
A A

MIAMI – A national holiday that was supposed to be about nonviolence erupted into mayhem in Miami when police say eight people were wounded in a shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

READ MORE: Martin Luther King Jr. day celebrations focus on transition to Donald Trump

Police say they are not sure what started the shooting on Monday afternoon. Hundreds of people had gathered in the park after the annual MLK Day parade in the Liberty City neighbourhood. People scattered in all directions when they heard the gunfire.

According to reports, five children were injured in the shooting.

The wounded ranged in age from 11 to 30. Miami-Dade Detective Daniel Ferrin says two suspects were being questioned.

The Miami Herald reports that the parade has been a tradition since the 1970s. People gather on the streets to barbecue, listen to music show and celebrate the slain civil rights leader.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Liberty City neighbourhood
Martin Luther King Jr
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Miami
Miami Shooting
MLK Day parade

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News