8 shot during Martin Luther King Jr. day celebrations in Miami

MIAMI – A national holiday that was supposed to be about nonviolence erupted into mayhem in Miami when police say eight people were wounded in a shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

READ MORE: Martin Luther King Jr. day celebrations focus on transition to Donald Trump

Police say they are not sure what started the shooting on Monday afternoon. Hundreds of people had gathered in the park after the annual MLK Day parade in the Liberty City neighbourhood. People scattered in all directions when they heard the gunfire.

According to reports, five children were injured in the shooting.

#BREAKING: 5 children among 7 shot during #MLKDAY celebrations at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in #miami https://t.co/VpghgHKKwE pic.twitter.com/abSAEnjvik — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) January 16, 2017

The wounded ranged in age from 11 to 30. Miami-Dade Detective Daniel Ferrin says two suspects were being questioned.

The Miami Herald reports that the parade has been a tradition since the 1970s. People gather on the streets to barbecue, listen to music show and celebrate the slain civil rights leader.