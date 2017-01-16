Police charge 3 teens found with knives and pellet guns in Regina

Three teens are facing weapons charges after police found them with knives and CO2 pellet guns on Saturday.

Police said at around 11:17 p.m. on Jan. 14, officers were called to a coffee shop in the 5800 block of Rochdale Boulevard for a report of a person seen carrying a weapon.

Officers found a group of kids at the shop.

Police said three of the people in the group, a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, were found with knives and guns.

Officers said after further investigation, the guns were found to be CO2 pellet guns that were made of metal.

The three teenagers have been charged. They cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The 16-year-old is charged with possession of a weapon (firearm) and carrying a concealed weapon (firearm).

The 14-year-old and 15-year-old have each been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon (firearm and knife) and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon (firearm and knife).

All three teens are scheduled to appear in provincial youth court on Feb. 22.