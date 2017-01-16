Alberta announces increased health-care services for Sylvan Lake and area

The Alberta government announced plans to expand health-care services to residents of Sylvan Lake and its surrounding areas on Monday.

Among the changes being introduced by the province are extended hours for medical care, including treatment for injuries such as basic fractures, for up to 16 hours a day, seven days a week.

“This is wonderful news for the people of Sylvan Lake and surrounding area. For years, this community was promised increased health services by the previous government and nothing was delivered.” Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said in a statement.

“Despite the drop in oil prices, our government has chosen to protect and strengthen patient care,” she added. “Today’s announcement is a reflection of our commitment to that.”