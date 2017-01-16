Time-saving tricks to make healthy meals this year

With the new year in full swing, a busy schedule can make it difficult to keep up with your resolutions – especially if that entails cooking up healthy meals.

“This time of the year, a lot of people have resolved to be making more healthy meals at home,” said Robin Glance, registered dietitian, on Global News Morning.

“But, if they’re going to be complicated, take too long, it’s just not going to happen more than a week or two.”

Being able to consistently create healthy meals can be challenging, but it helps to stay organized.

“To save time, you actually need to invest a bit of time,” Glance said.

“You need to plan your meals a little bit for the week.”

Glance notes an important tip to keep in mind is to make sure you have different foods stocked to make meals quickly.

This includes proteins, grains and vegetables as well as tuna and beans.

Glance pointed out making extra food can be beneficial in the long run.

“It does not take any longer to make double [the amount of food],” Glance said.

“For instance, if you’re cooking up a grain, make a little bit more because it could easily be thrown in to a salad or re-purposed the next day.”

Below are some of Glance’s quick, healthy recipes:

Spinach & ricotta pasta

Ingredients:

1 box whole-wheat pasta

500g ricotta cheese

1 pack frozen or fresh chopped spinach

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced (or 1 tsp garlic powder)

½ tsp “les herbes salés” (or salt and pepper to taste)

Directions:

Boil pasta until “al dente”

Sauté fresh, chopped spinach in oil with garlic or defrost frozen spinach in microwave

Stir ricotta into drained pasta

Add spinach mixture and seasonings. Stir.

Lentil curry

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp canola oil

1 large onion, diced

1 can lentils, drained & rinsed

1 can chopped tomatoes

½ pack frozen chopped spinach OR 1 bunch fresh spinach, minced

2-3 Tbsp “Patak’s Curry Paste”

Brown basmati rice (to serve along side)

Directions: