High approval rating for new Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark

New Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark has one of the highest approval ratings in the country according to a new poll.

The Mainstreet/Postmedia poll release Monday morning found that Clark had an approval rating of 72 per cent, second highest in the country.

Only Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, at 79 per cent, had a higher rating.

“Being the newest mayor in cities that we surveyed, it is not surprising that Mayor Clark’s approval numbers are the second highest in Canada,” Quito Maggi, president of Mainstreet Research, said in a release.

“It will be interesting to see if these high approval numbers continue further in Clark’s term.

The newly elected Saskatoon city council also had a high rating, with a 59 approval rating compared to 29 per cent who do not approve.

The poll was taken on Jan. 3-4, 2017 and has a margin of error of +/- 4 per cent 19 out of 20 times.