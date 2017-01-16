Texas tornado destroys 30 homes, strands football fans at Dallas Cowboys’ stadium

Authorities say at least 30 homes have been damaged when a severe storm rolled through parts of Texas.

The Frisco Fire Department says one homeowner reported that the windows had been blown out. A chimney blew over on another streets and trees and fences were also damaged during the storm Sunday night.

No injuries were reported.

About 33,000 customers were without power during the height of the storm, but most of those outages had been restored early Monday.

The National Weather Service confirms at least one tornado touched down Clifton in the central part of the state. No injuries were reported.

The warning left Dallas Cowboys fans stranded at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, taking shelter.

The area around the stadium was under a tornado warning about 80 minutes after Green Bay beat the top-seeded Cowboys 34-31 in an NFC divisional playoff game.

Lightning could be seen through windows at the stadium. Any fans still inside the stadium along with reporters and other workers were warned to stay inside and away from exterior windows. Some fans sat in seats even as the big video board warned “Severe Weather. Please Take Shelter.”

Some fans turned to social media to poke fun at Cowboys fans left “wallow in their misery.”

